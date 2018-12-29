ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Authorities say four people have been fatally shot inside a St. Louis-area home and a suspect has been taken into custody after seeking shelter hours later in a convenience store.

Police in St. Charles, Missouri, said the suspect also had a gun battle with officers just after midnight Saturday as he attempted to drive away from the home.

They said he fled on foot, tried unsuccessfully to steal a woman’s car, stabbed her and fled on foot again. The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Three shooting victims were found dead inside the home. A fourth died at a local hospital.

The suspect also was injured and was in a local hospital Saturday.

Authorities did not name the suspect or the victims or provide details about the suspect’s potential motives.

