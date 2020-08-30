One victim found at the scene with several gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital. Three others arrived separately at hospitals. All four victims remained stable in critical condition Sunday afternoon. The victims included a man in his 40s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s.
On Jan. 19, a man opened fire on a line of people waiting to get inside 9ine, killing a 25-year-old woman and wounding 15 other people before security guards working at the club shot and killed the gunman.
The shooting Sunday was the first reported at the nightclub since the January shooting.
