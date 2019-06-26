NEW YORK — Four siblings were each sentenced to several months in prison after cooperating with prosecutors in a tax fraud case.

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel (KAS’-tehl) in Manhattan sentenced Suzanne, Yvonne, John and Henry Seggerman Wednesday, saying their cooperation spared them from what otherwise would have been nearly four-year prison terms.

The siblings long ago admitted hiding over $12 million from the Internal Revenue Service.

Three of the four testified at the trial of a lawyer whom they blamed for teaching them how to evade taxes on inheritance left to them by their father.

Their father, a vice chairman of Fidelity Investments before his 1992 retirement, was a pioneering investor in Asian companies.

___

This item has been corrected to change the name of one sibling from Harry to Henry.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.