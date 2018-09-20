MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Four Tennessee teens are accused of burglarizing a predominantly black church and scrawling racist graffiti there.

News outlets report a Rutherford County sheriff’s deputy responding to Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church found “KKK” written in a destroyed Bible and “We are white and we are watching you, white power” on the doors.

The church’s associate minister, 69-year-old Goldy Wade, told the Daily News Journal that overflowing toilets caused water damage and a fire extinguisher was sprayed on the lobby floors.

A white robe was also found.

A sheriff’s release says a stolen laptop and video camera were recovered Tuesday, and a 14-year-old and 16-year-old were charged with burglary, theft and vandalism. A 15-year-old and another 16-year-old were charged with burglary and vandalism Wednesday.

Authorities are planning to pursue additional charges.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.