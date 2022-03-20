Authorities said one of the 17-year-old boys was hospitalized in critical condition while the other was released with minor injuries. The 14-year-old girl was treated at a hospital for injuries that weren’t life threatening.

A birthday party for a 16-year-old girl was taking place at a studio when the fight broke between several people in the parking lot, the sheriff’s department said.

A large number of spent shell casings were found in multiple areas of the parking lot following the shooting, authorities said.