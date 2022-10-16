4 wounded in shooting outside Atlanta university library

ATLANTA — Four people were shot, including three students, during Clark Atlanta University’s homecoming outside a campus library early Sunday, authorities said.
A preliminary investigation found three students and another person were wounded when shots were fired from a vehicle, Clark Atlanta University said.
One of the victims was grazed and refused medical attention, Atlanta police said. Three others were taken to a hospital, though they were conscious and alert.
Clark Atlanta is part of Atlanta University Center’s consortium of historically Black colleges.