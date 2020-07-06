Police said the shooting happened Saturday night in a neighborhood northwest of downtown St. Louis. The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said it appears the child was hit by a stray bullet while outside.
No arrests have been made. Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said in an email that the investigation was ongoing and that the department couldn’t confirm that the shooting stemmed from celebratory gunfire.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.