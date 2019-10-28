Manufacturer Thomas Built Buses said there’s an increased injury risk for unrestrained passengers if their knees hit the seat in front of them during a front-impact crash. The company, a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks, said it’ll add additional material to seat backs.
West Virginia doesn’t require most school buses have seat belts.
An Oct. 4 National Highway Safety Administration report says more than 53,000 buses across the country could be affected.
