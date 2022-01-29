The winner is yet to be known. Lottery officials say the ticket holder has one year to come forward. They’ll have the choice of taking a lump sum payment of approximately $293 million (before federal taxes), or the entire jackpot amount in graduated payments over 29 years.
“It’s always exciting when we have a winning ticket with such a big jackpot in California,” said Alva V. Johnson, director of the California State Lottery. “What makes it particularly meaningful is that California’s public schools are also a big winner! Raising money for education is why the Lottery exists in the first place, and we take a lot of pride in that.”
The jackpot was advertised as $421 million, but skyrocketing sales lifted the the total to $426 million.