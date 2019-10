Keith Knudsen, USGS geologist and deputy director of the agency’s Earthquake Science Center, told the Times that the earthquake had a preliminary depth of about 9 miles (14 kilometers) underneath the sfurface, fairly deep for this part of the world.

Assistant Chief Chris Bachman of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said that as of about 11 p.m. Monday, there were no reports of injuries or property damage related to the earthquake.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD