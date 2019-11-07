In Tennessee, the state’s primary execution method is lethal injection but inmates can choose electrocution if they were convicted of crimes before January 1999.

Hall was convicted of killing Traci Crozier in 1991 in Chattanooga. He set her car on fire while she was still inside.

Tennessee performed three executions last year. It was second only to Texas, which carried out 13. Most states have been moving away from the death penalty.

