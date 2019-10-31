Officials say the lab exploded and killed Dados Aroutiounov. His remains, burned beyond recognition, were found the following day.

The cannabis allegedly was being turned into a potent concentrate known as hash oil or honey oil that can be used in vape pens, edibles, waxes and other products.

A rise in vaping illnesses has caused federal investigators to probe the black market for THC products, especially illegal vaping cartridges.

