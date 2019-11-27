A firefighter suffered a minor injury, he said.

Frutel said at a briefing that the fire had a “pretty good head start” by the time firefighters were called about 4 a.m. He said firefighters experienced heavy fire and high heat on the 14th floor where the victims were found in various units.

There was no indication of how the fire started in the 24-floor building.

“(It was) a very tragic night at the beginning of a holiday weekend,” Frutel said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD