5 dead as Midwest is rocked by winds

More than 190,000 homes and businesses remained without electricity Thursday afternoon in Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Kansas, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.
There were more than 20 tornado reports Wednesday in the Plains states, scattered mostly through eastern Nebraska and Iowa, based on preliminary reports to the Storm Prediction Center.
— Associated Press
LOUISIANA
Judge who used racist slur takes leave
A Louisiana judge is taking an unpaid leave of absence after she repeatedly used a racial slur in a video recorded at her home and posted to social media, and Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) on Thursday called for her resignation.
The video, which caused a community outcry, shows a television set at the home of Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet displaying security footage of what appears to be a foiled burglary.
Laughter and racist slurs are heard from the viewers — who aren’t visible on camera — as they watch two people capture the suspect. Odinet’s lawyer, Dane Ciolinio, confirmed to the Acadiana Advocate that the judge used a racial slur. In a statement Tuesday, Odinet said she had taken a sedative at the time and had “zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it.”
A 59-year-old Black man was arrested and charged with the burglary, which happened early Saturday, police said.
