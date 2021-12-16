WEATHER

5 dead as Midwest is rocked by winds

At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably high temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.

In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said a 65-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when a 40-foot tree blew onto him outside his home. In southwestern Kansas, blinding dust kicked up by the storms Wednesday led to two separate crashes that killed three people, Kansas Highway Patrol trooper Mike Racy said. And in eastern Iowa, a semi was struck by high winds and rolled onto its side Wednesday evening, killing the driver, the Iowa State Patrol confirmed.

More than 190,000 homes and businesses remained without electricity Thursday afternoon in Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Kansas, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

There were more than 20 tornado reports Wednesday in the Plains states, scattered mostly through eastern Nebraska and Iowa, based on preliminary reports to the Storm Prediction Center.

— Associated Press

LOUISIANA

Judge who used racist slur takes leave

A Louisiana judge is taking an unpaid leave of absence after she repeatedly used a racial slur in a video recorded at her home and posted to social media, and Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) on Thursday called for her resignation.

The video, which caused a community outcry, shows a television set at the home of Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet displaying security footage of what appears to be a foiled burglary.

Laughter and racist slurs are heard from the viewers — who aren’t visible on camera — as they watch two people capture the suspect. Odinet’s lawyer, Dane Ciolinio, confirmed to the Acadiana Advocate that the judge used a racial slur. In a statement Tuesday, Odinet said she had taken a sedative at the time and had “zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it.”

A 59-year-old Black man was arrested and charged with the burglary, which happened early Saturday, police said.

— Associated Press