He said when officers arrived, they found a 3-year-old boy, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man dead inside. A 5-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

An 11-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital to undergo surgery. His condition has not been released.

Dobbs said investigators found a gun in the house. Police believe the shooter was one of the deceased.

