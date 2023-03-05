Man, 4 children die in a fire at a northwest Phoenix condo

PHOENIX — Two more children have died from their injuries suffered in a northwest Phoenix condominium fire, according to authorities.
Authorties said Shimone Boyer was the father of the three boys and one girl who died. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire. Phoenix police said three of the four children had disabilities.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet, but authorities said there’s no indication that the blaze was intentionally started. Fire officials also said that no smoke detectors were found inside the condo.