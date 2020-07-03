The SUV went through a cable median barrier and into the westbound lanes, hitting two 18-wheelers, Tidwell said.
Two people in the SUV survived the wreck, although troopers didn’t know their conditions. Both truck drivers were not injured.
Tidwell said troopers have not determined where everyone in the SUV was sitting at the time of the wreck.
The names of the people inside the SUV have not been released.
A special team of state troopers is investigating to determine what caused the SUV to lose control and cross the median, Tidwell said.
The wreck happened between the U.S. Highway 601 and state Highway 33 exits on I-26.
