Several deputies were also wounded by shrapnel during the violence Sunday afternoon in Wasco, a small community in the middle of farm fields northwest of Bakersfield.
The slain deputy’s name was not immediately released but Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood was expected to hold a press conference to release further details.
According to initial reports, deputies who responded to a report of a shooting at the home came under fire but they were not harmed. A SWAT team was called in and its members were shot at as they approached the home, fatally wounding one of them.