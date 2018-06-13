GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Several former executives of a one-time leading manufacturer of boots for the U.S. military have been sentenced in a “Made in USA” scheme.

The Kingsport Times-News reports the former Wellco Enterprises Inc. executives sold boots falsely advertised as being made in the U.S. The boot uppers and insoles were manufactured in China. The newspaper says workers at a Morristown, Tennessee, factory where the boots’ soles were attached were instructed to remove the “Made in China” tags before shipping the footwear.

Matthew Ferguson and Kerry Ferguson were sentenced to six months in prison Monday. Neil Streeter and Stephanie Lynn (Ferguson) Kaemmerer were sentenced to five years of probation. Matthew Harrison Martland was sentenced to six months of probation last week.

Former president and CEO Vincent Ferguson will be sentenced later this year.

___

Information from: Kingsport Times-News, http://www.timesnews.net

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.