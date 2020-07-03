By Associated PressJuly 3, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDTCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five people were killed and at least three others seriously injured after a highway crash in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday evening.Emergency medical officials said the crash happened on Interstate 485 in north Charlotte, news outlets reported.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightOfficials did not immediately release the identity of the victims or say how the crash happened.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy