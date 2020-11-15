The wreck happened when a 2014 Kia heading the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-385 near Laurens and hit a 2020 Hyundai head on around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Hovis said in a statement.
Three people in the Hyundai and two people in the Kia died. Only one person killed was wearing a seatbelt, Hovis said.
The names of the people killed were not immediately released.
A special team of state troopers is investigating the wreck.
