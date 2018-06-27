A caisson carries the casket containing the remains of five Army Air Forces crew members of a B-17 bomber shot down during a mission over Germany in World War II for a group burial at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The crew members are; Tech. Sgt. John Brady, of Taunton, Mass.; Tech. Sgt. Allen Chandler Jr., of Fletcher, Okla.; 1st Lt. John Liekhus, of Anaheim, Calif.; Staff Sgt. Robert Shoemaker, of Takoma Park, Md.; and Staff Sgt. Bobby Younger, of McKinney, Texas. (Cliff Owen/Associated Press)

ARLINGTON, Va. — Five crewmembers from a B-17 bomber shot down over Germany in World War II have been laid to rest together at Arlington National Cemetery.

The men were buried with full military honors Wednesday.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified them as Tech. Sgt. John Brady, of Taunton, Massachusetts; Tech. Sgt. Allen Chandler Jr., of Fletcher, Oklahoma; 1st Lt. John Liekhus, of Anaheim, California; Staff Sgt. Robert Shoemaker, of Takoma Park, Maryland; and Staff Sgt. Bobby Younger, of McKinney, Texas.

They were members of a nine-man crew of the B-17 downed near Barby, Germany, on Nov. 2, 1944. Three survived and were captured. One was killed and identified in 1945.

The remains of the five were recovered in 2015 and 2016.

