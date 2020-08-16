McManus said a security guard also opened fire, but it was not known if the guard is among the wounded.
The manager of the Mission Open Air Market, Al Ramon, said the argument did not involve any market employees.
“It was between a vendor and buyer, or two vendors, we don’t know exactly,” Ramon said.
Two weapons were recovered at the scene, but the number of gunshots fired was not immediately known, according to McManus. No further information was immediately available.
