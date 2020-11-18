Upon entry, they found a wounded man with a gun beside him, whom police suspect was the gunman, and a wounded woman believed to have been the complainant, Satterwhite said. Upstairs, they found two women, one dead and the other wounded. A 3-month-old child appeared unharmed.
All involved appeared to have been related to one another, Satterwhite said, but no motive was immediately determined.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.