The Associated Press investigated Zuberi’s rise and fall in politics using court records, private emails and interviews with dozens of Zuberi associates.

Key takeaways from the AP’s investigation:

— Zuberi used an unsophisticated straw donor scheme in which he paid for others’ donations with his credit cards and used cutouts that included a dead person and names of people prosecutors say he made up. At the same time, prosecutors say Zuberi worked for years as an unregistered foreign agent for at least a half dozen countries and officials, including Turkey and a Ukrainian oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

— The AP’s investigation found several instances where Zuberi-linked donations to members of Congress occurred within a few weeks or even days of him receiving something he sought in return. His donations also gave Zuberi first-name access to members of Congress who controlled foreign policy. He was exceptionally close with outgoing House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Eliot Engel, who gave Zuberi early heads-ups on legislation he intended to file and shared other details that could be useful to him, the emails show.

— There is an ongoing investigation into Zuberi’s ties to Qatar, a probe which has not been previously revealed. Prosecutors said in recent sentencing memos that Zuberi secretly lobbied the White House and Congress on behalf of the small gas-rich monarchy that has paid him $9.8 million.

— The AP’s investigation found that Zuberi regularly exchanged encrypted messages with a West Coast-based CIA officer. Zuberi has secretly petitioned a judge to credit him for law enforcement leads and intelligence he says he’s provided to the federal government, according to people familiar with the sealed court records.

— Zuberi used his extensive ties to U.S. elected officials to pass on potentially useful information to foreign officials, including information related to Biden. After having coffee with the then-vice president at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2014, Zuberi told the Saudi ambassador that Biden had made derogatory comments about the country, according to private emails. A Biden spokesperson said Zuberi’s emails misrepresent and embellish the interactions he had with the sitting vice president.