5 Tennessee police officers fired amid sex scandal

LA VERGNE, Tenn. — Officials in a Tennessee city have fired five officers and suspended three others following a sex scandal at the police department.
“This is a difficult situation for our department and for the city, but I want to be clear that the actions of a few do not represent this department as a whole,” Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis said Monday in a statement.
Cole called the matter “unacceptable” and said the city investigated it without delay.
“Our top priority moving forward will include rebuilding the public’s trust,” the mayor said in a statement.
The 60-person department now has 11 vacancies, but Davis said there’s enough staff to cover patrol shifts and to protect the community.