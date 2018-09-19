FILE- In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo Jay Manning, left, and Shannon Corr clean up the damaged storefront of the Surf, Wind and Fire store caused by the tropical storm Florence in New Bern, N.C. Small business owners whose companies were hit by Hurricane Florence are embarking on what will be for many an uncertain path, recovering and getting their businesses up and running again. (Chris Seward, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Many small business owners whose companies were hit by Hurricane Florence are embarking on an uncertain path to recovery.

First, they need to assess the damage to their companies, which could be difficult given the extensive flooding caused by the storm.

Even while doing that, they also need to reach out to customers, vendors and employees to maintain those relationships.

If possible, an owner will want to get the business up and running again, even on a limited basis.

And if an owner is tempted to hire any contractor off the street to get their business rebuilt quickly, experts say don’t do it. Any contractor should be vetted, or the business owner runs the risk of hiring someone who can’t do the job.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.