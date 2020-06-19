3. ATLANTA POLICE CALL OUT SICK The interim chief tells the AP the officers are protesting the filing of murder charges against a white officer who shot a black man in the back, saying the force feels abandoned amid protests demanding changes to policing.
4. SINGAPORE OPENS GYMS, DINING OUT The latest relaxation in the city-state comes as reopenings in many places around the world are touching off fresh spikes in coronavirus infections.
5. BIDEN SEIZES ON BOLTON BOOK The Democrat’s top aides say Trump kowtowed to Xi Jinping and ignored human rights abuses while trying to get the Chinese president’s assistance with domestic politics.
