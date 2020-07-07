3. WHERE PPP WENT As much as $273 million in federal coronavirus aid was awarded to more than 100 companies that are owned or operated by major donors to Trump’s election efforts.
4. ‘I WAS ALMOST WASHED AWAY’ Soldiers rescue residents on boats as floodwaters flow down streets in southern Japanese towns hit by deadly rains, leaving dozens dead and several missing.
5. JOHNNY DEPP IN REAL-LIFE DRAMA The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is suing a British tabloid newspaper for libel over an article that branded him a “wife beater.”
