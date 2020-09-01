3. ‘IT WAS A TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE’ Poll workers in Belarus are providing details to the AP of vote-rigging in the Aug. 9 election that kept authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in power.
4. WHY HONG KONG IS WARY OF VIRUS TESTING The voluntary program has become a flash point of political debate, with many distrustful over resources and staff being provided by Beijing and fears that the residents’ DNA could be collected.
5. VENICE RECLAIMS CINEMA SPOTLIGHT But not without changes as the public will be barred from the red carpet, Hollywood stars and films will be largely absent and face masks will be required.
