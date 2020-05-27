3. LETTER DOESN’T EXPLAIN WHY TRUMP FIRED WATCHDOGS Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley made clear he was dissatisfied with the White House’s explanation for the recent upheaval of the inspector general community.
4. CALIFORNIA SUES ‘CRIMINAL MINDS’ MAKERS The lawsuit against CBS, Disney and producers of the long-running series alleges that the show’s cinematographer engaged in rampant sexual misconduct against crew members for years.
5. WOMAN AT CENTER OF VIRAL VIDEO FIRED The video of a verbal dispute between a white woman walking her dog off a leash and a black man bird watching in Central Park sparked accusations of racism.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.