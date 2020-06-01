3. WHAT’S GETTING RENEWED FOCUS Pressure on Joe Biden to pick a black woman as his running mate after the police killing of George Floyd and the civil and political unrest that’s followed.
4. ‘NO KNOCK’ WARRANTS FACE SCRUTINY More than two months after police fatally shot Breonna Taylor, Louisville’s mayor suspends warrants that allow officers to enter a home without announcing their presence.
5. UN FORCED TO CUT AID TO YEMEN Some 75% of the world body’s programs in the war-torn nation have had to shut their doors or reduce operations, affecting food and health services.
