3. WHY BIDEN’S VP PICK IS A BIG DEAL Political veterans from both parties report that Joe Biden’s pick will shift the focus of the 2020 contest, at least temporarily, away from Donald Trump. The decision also marks a critical window into Biden’s decision making.
4. AP WAS THERE: WATTS RIOTS On Aug. 11, 1965, an uprising began in Los Angeles after the drunken driving arrest of a young Black man by a white California Highway Patrol officer. Watts has never fully recovered from fires that leveled hundreds of buildings or the violence that killed 34 people.
5. HONG KONG MEDIA TYCOON ARRESTED Police have arrested Jimmy Lai and raided the publisher’s headquarters in the highest-profile use yet of the new security law Beijing imposed on the city in June.
