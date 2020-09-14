3. TIKTOK CHOOSES ORACLE IN TRUMP URGED BILL The owner of TikTok has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as the American tech partner that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the U.S., according to a source.
4. YOSHIHIDE SUGA ELECTED AS HEAD OF JAPAN’S RULING PARTY Suga received 377 votes in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party election to pick a successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is resigning due to health problems.
5. GULF COAST PREPARES FOR POSSIBLE HURRICANE Storm-weary residents prepare for a new weather onslaught Monday as Tropical Storm Sally churns northward.
