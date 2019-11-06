Gerald Sallis, now 5, cannot speak, walk or sit up on his own.

— Associated Press

MISSOURI

Kansas City votes to remove King's name

Kansas City voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved removing Martin Luther King Jr.’s name from one of the city’s most historic boulevards, less than a year after the city council decided to rename The Paseo for the civil rights icon.

Unofficial results showed the proposal to remove King’s name received nearly 70 percent of the vote, with just over 30 percent voting to retain King’s name.

The debate over the name of the 10-mile boulevard on the city’s mostly African American east side began shortly after the council’s decision in January to rename The Paseo for King.

A group of residents intent on keeping The Paseo name began collecting petitions to put the name change on the ballot and achieved that goal in April.

