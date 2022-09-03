$50K reward for information on abducted Memphis jogger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a Tennessee woman who police said was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus has offered a $50,000 reward for information in the case.
Fletcher’s family offered the reward Friday night through Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for her disappearance.
“We look forward to Eliza’s safe return and hope that this award will help police capture those who committed this crime,” Fletcher’s family said in a statement released Friday night through Crimestoppers.
Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist, according to news outlets.
The mother of two is described at being 5-foot-6 and 137 pounds (62 kilograms) with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jogging top and purple running shorts.
Memphis police said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI were called in to assist with the investigation.
Officers canvassed the area where she was abducted and combed through her home, searching for clues and collecting evidence, news outlets reported.
Authorities left her home with a laptop and garden shears and towed away a cream Jeep Wagoneer, WMC-TV reported.