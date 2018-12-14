This screen shot from a video provided by Danielle Shah shows people picking up cash that spilled from an armored truck onto the highway in East Rutherford, N.J., near MetLife Stadium, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Police say the incident caused multiple crashes as motorists stopped to grab the money from the truck that authorities say apparently had an issue with the locking device on one of its doors. (Danielle Shah/@dbholden417 via AP) (Associated Press)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Police say more than half a million dollars spilled from an armored truck onto a New Jersey highway, and nearly $300,000 remains missing a day later.

East Rutherford police said Friday that two bags of cash fell from a Brink’s truck near MetLife Stadium on Thursday. One had $140,000. The other carried $370,000.

Police say the bags fell from an open rear door that had a mechanical issue.

The swirling cash led drivers to stop their vehicles and hop out on the highway to gather the money. There were two car crashes as a result.

Police say Brink’s workers and other motorists recovered about $205,000 from the roadway. Five people turned in about another $11,000.

About $294,000 is still missing. Police ask anyone with video of the frenzy to contact them.

