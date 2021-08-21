The state’s Office of Animal Welfare said the cats were transferred to the Brandywine Valley SPCA for care and treatment. Many of the cats are suffering from hair loss, and fleas and were emaciated.
The home was condemned.
The cats are being made available for adoption once they are evaluated and receive necessary medical care; officials said they are well-socialized despite their previous living conditions.
One of the two women has been charged with 48 counts of cruel neglect and two counts of felony animal cruelty. the second woman was charged with five counts of cruel neglect.