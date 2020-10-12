Last week, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm cleared Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who is also Black, in the Feb. 2 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside Mayfair Mall.
The gathering Sunday was much more peaceful than protests last week in Wauwatosa, where demonstrators clashed with police who used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse larger crowds.
City Hall was expected to open Monday after it was closed for three days in anticipation of unrest.
