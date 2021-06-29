New York

6 charged in fatal fire at assisted-living home

Six people are facing charges ranging from arson and manslaughter to filing a false instrument and criminal impersonation in connection with a fire this year at an assisted-living facility in a New York City suburb that killed a firefighter and a facility resident, authorities said Tuesday.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh declined to go into specifics at a news conference, but said a father and son, Nathaniel Sommer and Aaron Sommer, were both facing manslaughter, assault and arson charges in connection with the March 23 fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley, N.Y.

Walsh said the Sommers were arraigned on Tuesday morning and are due back in court July 2. No attorney information was immediately available for them.

Two other men who Walsh said worked in the town’s buildings department at the time of the fire were charged with filing false documents and falsifying business records, while a woman who worked at the facility was facing a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment and another man faced a misdemeanor criminal impersonation charge.

Asked for more information, Walsh said, “We don’t want to get into any details until the matter has been presented to the grand jury and perhaps not even until the trial.”

He said the investigation was still ongoing.

Volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd was killed in the fire. The father of two boys was last heard making a mayday call, and was in the building when it collapsed. A male resident of the facility also was killed.

ARIZONA

Russian shot at border gets time served

A Russian immigrant who once staged a month-long hunger strike at an Arizona detention center and was shot months later during a struggle with a federal agent near the Mexican border was sentenced Tuesday to time served for illegally reentering the United States after he was deported.

Evgenii Glushchenko had already served about 151 days in custody. The plea deal that Glushchenko made two months ago said it was a virtual certainty that he would be deported.

He previously acknowledged that he illegally crossed the border east of Lukeville, Ariz., in November 2019. He was shot in the leg by a Border Patrol agent who tried to apprehend him.

About five months before the shooting, Glushchenko lost 25 percent of his body weight because he refused to eat until he was released from detention, leading a judge to give authorities the power to force-feed Glushchenko.

Once deported to Russia, Glushchenko resurfaced in Arizona several months later and was injured in the shooting.

One of his attorneys has said Glushchenko came to United States seeking asylum because he is a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, which Russia banned in 2017 and declared an extremist organization.

In the shooting, authorities say, Glushchenko ran from the Border Patrol agent, resisted the officer’s attempt to handcuff him and pulled the radio off his belt. They say Glushchenko then grabbed the agent’s genitals, leading the officer to shoot Glushchenko.

In his earlier arrest that led to the hunger strike, his lawyers had said Glushchenko and his wife fled Russia to Mexico after receiving “repeated government death threats” because of his work with Western charities.

Prosecutors said investigators later found that Glushchenko wasn’t actually married to the woman, with whom he had a child. She is also seeking asylum, according to court records.

MISSOURI

Body found after blast in Kansas City suburb

Authorities found a body Tuesday in the basement of a suburban Kansas City duplex where multiple people were injured in an explosion.

Firefighters, police and medics responded about 7 p.m. Monday to the explosion and subsequent fire at the Raytown home.

John Ham, a spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, told the Kansas City Star that the body will be taken to the medical examiner for identification once the building is secure. About half the structure was reduced to rubble in Monday night’s blast.

Witnesses reported seeing two boys who were conscious and alert wheeled from the scene on gurneys. A man also was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. The victims’ names were not immediately released.

Officials have not said what caused the explosion that leveled part of the duplex. The Missouri fire marshal is investigating. ATF agents were assisting.

Fla. baby picked as Gerber 'spokesbaby': A 4-month-old baby boy from Florida is the new "spokesbaby" for the Gerber baby food company. Zane Kahin of Winter Park, Fla., was chosen for the role after winning a baby photo contest sponsored by Gerber Products Co. The 11-year-old contest was started because the company receives countless photos from parents who say their babies resemble the original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, whose drawing has been used on virtually all Gerber baby food for the past 90 years.

