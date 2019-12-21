Between 30 and 35 people were displaced, and the American Red Cross was helping them find shelter, Szymanski said.

The fire broke out about 4:15 a.m. near a stove in a first-floor unit, Szymanski said. Residents told officials that the 42-unit complex in downtown Las Vegas lacked heat and that people had been using the stoves to warm themselves.

AD

AD

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

— Marisa Iati

Illinois GOP aims to end Holocaust denier's campaign: The Illinois Republican Party is ramping up efforts to make voters aware that an anti-Semitic activist and Holocaust denier who won the GOP nomination two years ago is again a candidate for Congress, officials said. Arthur Jones, 71, did not mention his contentious views to many voters when he asked them to sign petitions allowing him to appear on the ballot in the upcoming March primary, several people told the Chicago Sun-Times in an interview. In the 2018 Illinois congressional primary, he received 20,681 votes, according to Associated Press's Election Research and Quality Control. Anthony Sarros, executive director of the state's GOP, said the party is planning an awareness campaign that could include digital advertising, Facebook ads or mailers ahead of the primary, to lay out Jones's beliefs and remind voters that there are two other Republicans running. "We want to make sure that the Republicans, Democrats, any Illinois citizens know that this is not a candidate that we support," Sarros said.

AD

AD

Super Bowl hunt glorifies python killing, PETA says: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals wants the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee to cancel the 2020 Python Bowl, saying the planned hunt glorifies "the slaughter of snakes." In a letter to Rodney Barreto, chair of the Host Committee, and to all committee members, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said the event could potentially upset animal-friendly football fans because it's disrespectful to Burmese pythons, which are an invasive species. Wildlife managers announced this month that they wanted to use the country's biggest sports event to draw attention to Florida's python problem. As part of promoting the snake hunt, the state had a football made from python skin, which Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) posed with while pitching the event, which is scheduled to run Jan. 10-19. The challenge will award cash prizes and two all-terrain vehicles to hunters who catch the biggest snakes.

— From news services

AD