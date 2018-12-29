BALTIMORE — Officials say six people have been injured after an “equipment failure” involving a jet bridge at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

The airport tweeted Saturday night that six people had been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries due to the incident at Gate E-10.

A jet bridge is the hallway structure leading to the plane that passengers use to board the aircraft.

No further information was immediately available.

