Tonya Conn with Dumas Rescue has said that the dead horses were scattered over a large area and it appears they were hunted.

The station says a $20,000 reward is being offered for information on the shootings. Authorities have said some of the slain horses were young and some were pregnant.

“This is very inhumane and it’s a very cruel act of somebody who just apparently had nothing else to do or whatever just to go back on a strip job and shoot down horses who were, one of them obviously was feeding, had grass in its mouth,” Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said. “It looked like a battlefield for just horses.”

The person responsible could face animal cruelty charges at a minimum.

