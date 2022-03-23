Those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers, the highway patrol said. The girls’ names weren’t released because they are juveniles.

The highway patrol identified the driver of the semi as Valendon Burton, 51, of Burneyville, Oklahoma. The report said Burton was not injured in the crash.

The crash report, released Wednesday morning, said the circumstances of the wreck remained under investigation. But OHP Trooper Shelby Humphrey said Tuesday night that the girls’ car was making a right turn when it collided with the truck, KXII-TV reported.

Tishomingo Public School Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the district had “a great loss” involving students from the district’s high school.

“Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff,” Waitman said.