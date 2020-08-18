Fox News Channel led the cable networks with an average of 3.29 million viewers in prime time. MSNBC had 2.04 million, HGTV had 1.4 million, CNN had 1.34 million and TLC had 1.3 million.
ABC’s “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings race, averaging 8.5 million viewers. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 7.3 million, and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.3 million.
For the week of Aug. 10-16, the top 20 programs, their networks and viewerships:
1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7 million.
2. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.75 million.
3. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 6.15 million.
4. “NCIS,” CBS, 4.73 million.
5. “Hannity” (Tuesday), Fox News, 4.59 million.
6. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 4.55 million.
7. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.45 million.
8. “Hannity” (Monday), Fox News, 4.39 million.
9. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), 4.28 million.
10. “Hannity” (Thursday), 4.22 million.
11. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), 4.15 million.
12. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 4.12 million.
13. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), 4.11 million.
14. “World of Dance” (Wednesday), NBC, 4.08 million.
15. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 4.04 million.
16. “Hannity” (Wednesday), Fox News, 3.91 million.
17. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 3.91 million.
18. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 3.86 million.
19. “FBI,” CBS, 3.83 million.
20. “World of Dance” (Tuesday), NBC, 3.77 million.
