The water crisis, which began in 2014 when this economically distressed city changed the source of its municipal water supply to save money, became one of the nation’s worst public health disasters in decades.
According to the settlement, which was reviewed by The Washington Post, 80 percent of the monetary award will go to residents who were younger than 18 at the time of their exposure. More than half of that amount will go toward children who were younger than 6.
Between 18,000 and 20,000 children and adolescents lived in Flint during the water crisis, officials have estimated.
The remaining 20 percent of the settlement will go to plaintiffs whose lawsuits pertained to other issues, such as property damage and loss of revenue.
Plaintiffs’ lawyers reached an agreement with the state’s lawyers on behalf of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) last week. Whitmer is expected to announce the full details.
The resolution follows 18 months of negotiations involving attorneys acting on behalf of Flint residents and businesses, and court-appointed mediators overseen by U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy. Talks escalated greatly in recent months amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The settlement encompasses multiple lawsuits and cases filed against the state.
Other claims against individual public officials, including former governor Rick Snyder (R), and private companies will still move forward.