Deputies found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds who was then taken to a hospital and died, the statement said.
They then found six more dead people at the location that “was being used to manufacture and harvest an illicit marijuana operation,” the statement said.
More than 1,000 pounds (453.6 kilograms) of marijuana and several hundred marijuana plants were found.
A search did not immediately locate suspects, the statement said.
“This appears to have been an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the general public,” the statement said.
