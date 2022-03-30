7 hurt, school hit in tornado in Arkansas

A tornado that struck Springdale and the adjoining town of Johnson, about 145 miles northwest of Little Rock, around 4 a.m. injured seven people, two critically, said Washington County, Ark., Emergency Management Director John Luther. He had no additional information about them.

The National Weather Service said that tornado would be rated “at least EF-2,” which would mean wind speeds reached 111 to 135 mph.

In northwest Missouri, an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds around 90 mph struck St. Joseph on Tuesday night, according to the Weather Service. That tornado damaged two homes, but no injuries were reported there.

The storms come a week after a tornado in a New Orleans-area neighborhood carved a path of destruction during the overnight hours and killed a man.

Damage was extensive in Springdale, including to an elementary school gymnasium and a warehouse, KFSM-TV reported. The Springdale School District, which is the largest in Arkansas, canceled all classes Wednesday.

Nearly 90,000 homes and businesses were without power from Texas to Mississippi, where downed trees blocked a street in the capital city of Jackson.

— Associated Press

INDIANA

Officers fatally shoot woman in parking lot

Officers fatally shot a 49-year-old suburban Indianapolis woman after she rammed multiple squad cars with her vehicle and nearly struck officers following a high-speed chase, authorities said Wednesday.

Monica Vaught of Greenwood was pronounced dead at the scene late Tuesday after four officers fired at her vehicle in a Greenwood Police Department parking lot, said Greenwood Police Chief James Ison.

Ison said Wednesday that the police chase through downtown Greenwood happened after a 911 caller reported a suspected intoxicated driver around 11 p.m.

Officers tried to “de-escalate the situation” when Vaught drove into the parking lot, where she drove erratically and struck several parked squad cars, Ison said. Some officers tried to box her vehicle in, but Vaught revved her engine and crashed into the vehicle in front of her, creating enough space to move it out of the way, he said.

She then sped toward officers and four of them opened fire on her vehicle in two bursts of gunfire, Ison said.

Ison said officers’ body-camera footage and surveillance footage of the chase and shooting suggests officers followed procedure. The officers who fired shots have been placed on paid administrative leave, a routine step in officer-involved shootings.

— Associated Press

Pa. pileup involved 80 vehicles; 6 dead: A deadly pileup involving 80 vehicles on a Pennsylvania highway during a snow squall killed six people, state police said Wednesday. The crash during "an active snow squall" Monday around 10:30 a.m. involved 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles, for a total of 80, which is greater than earlier estimates of 40 to 60 vehicles. Police had earlier said three people were killed in the pileup. Two dozen people were taken to four hospitals in the area. Officials said the stretch of Interstate 81 opened at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after crews finished clearing the crash site, state police tweeted. The southbound side had reopened hours after Monday's multivehicle wreck.