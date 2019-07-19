NEW YORK — Several New York City subway lines are suspended in both directions because of a network communications problem during the busy evening commute.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says that the agency is working to resolve the issue affecting the No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and S trains.

The stoppage comes as the city gears up for a scorching weekend.

MTA officials were not able to immediately determine the cause of the breakdown.

