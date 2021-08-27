Security footage released by the agency in July showed McDaniel collapsing on his own and being taken down to the floor by prison guards at least 16 times before he died at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, a Columbus suburb, on Feb. 6.
One of the officers involved, Heath Causey, is accused in the records released Friday of performing a “take-down” of McDaniel while the inmate was being escorted outside without shoes and a coat and while wearing a ripped white T-shirt, “causing his body to veer off the walking path and land face-down in a snow-covered area.”
The disciplinary records also state that Lt. Bruce Brown “took no steps to stop” McDaniel from falling to the ground and failed to call for assistance to “safely transport” him to the medical facility after correction officers used excessive force.
The majority of the encounters appear to happen as more than half a dozen officers looked on. The department concluded that the 16 times McDaniel hit the ground were avoidable and attributable to neglect of care by the staff handling him.
Once McDaniel arrived at the medical center, the report says, his medical examination took less than a minute, and the unidentified nurse who treated him did not do a standard exam or check his vital signs.
The guards then escorted McDaniel back outside the facility, where he collapsed for the last time before CPR was initiated and an ambulance was called. He died shortly after.
Four hours later, the agency says, Jamie Dukes, a licensed nurse, signed a medical document that McDaniels refused care. “However, Ms. Dukes was not in the room to actually hear Inmate McDaniel refuse treatment,” the records state. The agency said McDaniel never refused treatment, and Dukes was also fired Friday. There is no surveillance footage in the exam rooms.
The Franklin County Coroner’s office had declared McDaniel’s death a homicide. The autopsy detailed injuries to his head, face, shoulders, wrists, hands, knees, feet, toes and abdomen.
Prison officials say three other staff members involved in the incident previously resigned, some before the investigation had been completed.
A county prosecutor will make a decision on any criminal charges against the former prison employees.
— Associated Press
ILLINOIS
Man says he buried mother, sister in yard
Police said Friday they plan to excavate a suburban Chicago backyard this weekend after one of two adult brothers found living in deplorable conditions in a home told officers he buried the bodies of their mother and sister there years ago.
Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion said survey work was expected to begin Friday afternoon in the backyard, including taking photos and using a drone to obtain overhead footage, followed on Saturday morning by excavation work.
The investigation that now also involves the Cook County’s medical examiner’s office and state’s attorney’s office began after officers were called to conduct a wellness check Thursday at the two-story home in Lyons, 12 miles southwest of Chicago. Officers found the home without running water and filthy, filled with debris and feces, Herion said.
He said one brother told officers that their mother, who was in her 70s, had died in 2015, weeks or more after their sister had pushed her down a stairwell. The chief said the man claimed that the sister then died in 2019 after an illness.
Herion said the state has no record of the women’s deaths.
Although it is a felony in Illinois to conceal any death, he said, the brothers — who are in their late 40s and early 50s — remained free Friday because authorities have so far found no evidence of bodies.
Officers were called to the home after a utility reported that water service wasn’t being used at the home. Gas and electric use was also minimal.
Police found that the home was without running water or working toilets, and its backdoor was barricaded. The home was filled with items and waste from floor to ceiling, including feces and bottles filled with urine. Multiple cats and dogs have been removed from the home, Herion said.
The men, one of whom has health issues, were evaluated at a hospital and are now staying at a hotel, Herion said.
— Associated Press